Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.13) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MSGE. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $76.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.56. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,173,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,230,000 after buying an additional 532,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after buying an additional 465,480 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,157,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after buying an additional 366,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after buying an additional 280,477 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

