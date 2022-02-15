Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mullen Group Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTL. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

TSE:MTL opened at C$12.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.54. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

