Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MGM Resorts International Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGM. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.65 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after purchasing an additional 517,377 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

