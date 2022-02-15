Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Issued By Griffin Securities

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for NOV in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Griffin Securities has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

NOV stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the second quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

