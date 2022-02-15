Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LECO. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.83.

LECO stock opened at $126.76 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $112.44 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,218,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,863,000 after buying an additional 163,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 107,096 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

