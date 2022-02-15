Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Issued By William Blair

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $293.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.63. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

