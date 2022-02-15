Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for iRobot Co. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iRobot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for iRobot’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IRBT. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of IRBT opened at $64.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.45. iRobot has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $134.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in iRobot by 48.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 111,688 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 57,909.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 105,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iRobot by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,659,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 80,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

