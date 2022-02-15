Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $118.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $97.87 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.