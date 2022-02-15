Putnam Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 198,659 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 198,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 92,502.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 75,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 74,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $896,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

Shares of BRX opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

