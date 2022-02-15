Putnam Investments LLC Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 123,046 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 403,251 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 66.3% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,941,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

