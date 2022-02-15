Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,806 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 73,076 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 198,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 121,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5,028.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 205,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

NYSE FR opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

