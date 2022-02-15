Putnam Investments LLC Increases Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,680 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 167.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.