Putnam Investments LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,393,000 after purchasing an additional 589,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after buying an additional 565,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,742,000 after buying an additional 448,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,222,000 after acquiring an additional 375,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 304,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average is $127.84.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

