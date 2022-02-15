Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 41.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

