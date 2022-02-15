Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Several label expansion studies on Puma Biotech’s only marketed drug Nerlynx targeting different types of cancer indications are ongoing. A key analysis of Nerlynx is the phase II SUMMIT basket study for treating solid tumors in patients with activating EGFR, HER2 or HER4 mutated cancers. Data from some cohorts of the SUMMIT study is expected in 2022, which might be catalysts for the stock. Puma Biotech is heavily dependent on Nerlynx for growth. Hence, any regulatory setback for the drug will hurt the stock’s potential. Nerlynx’s sales are being negatively impacted by COVID-related business disruptions. Earnings estimates have been stable ahead of Q4 results. Puma Biotech reported mixed earnings in recent quarters. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 39,244 shares of company stock valued at $122,888 over the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

