Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report $47.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.56 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $52.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $245.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.36 million to $246.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $229.63 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $231.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,280. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,244 shares of company stock worth $122,888. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

