PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report $136.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.60 million and the lowest is $96.34 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $118.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $535.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.44 million to $536.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $710.77 million, with estimates ranging from $700.40 million to $721.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,106 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,908,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after acquiring an additional 696,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,072,000 after acquiring an additional 600,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $61.66.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.