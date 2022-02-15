Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CNSX:FIOR) Director Sells $27,457.50 in Stock

Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CNSX:FIOR) Director Terry Booth sold 261,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $27,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 488,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,292.50.
Psyched Wellness Company Profile
Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation and production of medical and recreational marijuana in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in November 2020. Fiore Cannabis Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.
