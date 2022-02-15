Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,761 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.83) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.27) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.36) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.43) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.26) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,743.58 ($23.59).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,185 ($16.04) on Monday. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 1,155.25 ($15.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,271.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,382.52.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

