Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

