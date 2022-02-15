Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $59.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 218,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 99,733 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after buying an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

