Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $59.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.13.
A number of analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 218,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 99,733 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after buying an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
