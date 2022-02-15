ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,436,300 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 2,250,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,363.0 days.
Shares of PBSFF stock remained flat at $$15.82 on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.
About ProSiebenSat.1 Media
