ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $16.93

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.93, but opened at $15.04. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 1,193,467 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

