PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PROS by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after buying an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PROS by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in PROS by 98.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PROS by 50.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $107,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $41,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,423 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

