Project Inverse Market Capitalization Tops $823,745.15 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 76.8% higher against the dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $823,745.15 and approximately $429,354.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.52 or 0.07062457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,137.35 or 1.00182037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00048476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00049719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 57,692,302 coins and its circulating supply is 37,878,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

