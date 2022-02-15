Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in SLM by 7.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 431,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 29,984 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 24.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 34.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,959,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,085,000 after acquiring an additional 752,792 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 8.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,367,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,263,000 after acquiring an additional 257,473 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

