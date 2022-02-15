Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $93.89.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

