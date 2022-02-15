Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,729 Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

