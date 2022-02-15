Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Processa Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCSA. Zacks Investment Research cut Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 11,554 shares of company stock worth $52,520 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

PCSA opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

