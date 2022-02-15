Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Releases Earnings Results

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 12-month low of $139.78 and a 12-month high of $179.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primerica stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

