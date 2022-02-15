Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.
Shares of PRI opened at $151.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.62 and a 200 day moving average of $154.64. Primerica has a 12 month low of $139.78 and a 12 month high of $179.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.
In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primerica stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
