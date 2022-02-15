Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share.

PRI opened at $151.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 52 week low of $139.78 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primerica stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

