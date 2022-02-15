Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFC. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.