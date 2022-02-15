Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$81.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PD. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. cut shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.27.

PD stock opened at C$67.78 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$24.71 and a 12 month high of C$69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.21. The stock has a market cap of C$901.75 million and a PE ratio of -5.09.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

