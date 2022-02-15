PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on March 11th

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average of $159.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.