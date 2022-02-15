Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.22 billion-$9.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.73 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.93.

Polaris stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.76. 641,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

