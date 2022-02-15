Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $626,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.88. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $631,082.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,179 shares of company stock worth $2,695,832 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.