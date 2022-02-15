Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mercury General by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,241 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE MCY opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

