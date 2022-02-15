Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,717 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Hormel Foods by 66.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 40.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after buying an additional 460,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

