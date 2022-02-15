Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 171,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,165,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,037 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,099,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,681,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,066,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,751,000 after purchasing an additional 171,627 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.
Several research analysts have commented on NLY shares. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
