Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 30,527 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,527 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 68.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of PHM opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

