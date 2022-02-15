Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $47,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 300.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $107.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.48. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.61, for a total transaction of $2,016,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,585,890 shares of company stock worth $279,393,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

