Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.70 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of RH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,140,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in RH by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,144,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $408.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.19 and a 200-day moving average of $598.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 12-month low of $362.00 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

