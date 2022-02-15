Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,138 shares of company stock worth $21,500,618. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $143.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

