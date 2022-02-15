Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 88,647 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $23,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,219,000 after buying an additional 111,880 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,416,000 after buying an additional 72,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,656,000 after buying an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after buying an additional 772,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -27.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

