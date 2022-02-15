Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $27.28 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2,876.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,471 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Popular were worth $27,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,350,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 83,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Popular stock opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.04. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

