Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stake Cut by Broad Bay Capital Management LP

Broad Bay Capital Management LP lessened its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 754,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,320 shares during the period. Planet Fitness accounts for approximately 7.3% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $59,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Shares of PLNT opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

