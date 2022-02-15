Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Holdings Lowered by Broad Bay Capital Management LP

Broad Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 40.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 754,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,320 shares during the period. Planet Fitness accounts for approximately 7.3% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $59,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

PLNT stock opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 164.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

