Piper Sandler Weighs in on AlloVir, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for AlloVir in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AlloVir’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALVR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ALVR opened at $8.50 on Monday. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth $11,941,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AlloVir by 653.6% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 263,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 228,425 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the second quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AlloVir by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $40,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein acquired 5,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $44,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,958 shares of company stock valued at $229,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

