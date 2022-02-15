Piper Sandler Lowers Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target to $18.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Vimeo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,604,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.